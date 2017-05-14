'Patients at risk' warn nursing leaders as staff numbers fall

The number of vacant nursing posts has doubled over the past few years, with one in nine nursing posts going unfilled, according to figures obtained by the Royal College of Nursing.

The RCN said that patients faced falling care standards if safe staffing levels are not enshrined in law so nursing directors do not have to fight for funding.

The number of vacant nursing posts has doubled since 2013, the RCN said.

A Freedom of Information request by the college showed that two-thirds of NHS hospital trusts in England planned for a greater proportion of nursing support staff last year than a year earlier.

Janet Davies, the RCN's chief executive and general secretary, will warn this leaves the government open to the accusation of offering "nursing on the cheap" in place of recruiting and retaining registered and experienced nurses.

She will address the RCN's annual conference in Liverpool and is expected to say: "A lethal cocktail of factors in the NHS has resulted in too few registered nurses and patient care is suffering.

"Pressure and demand has spiralled upwards at the very moment nurses' pay headed the other way.

"They stay behind after 12-hour shifts to give patients extra care and go home exhausted and sometimes in tears. Too many now feel no alternative but to leave nursing."

The warning comes as the RCN publishes a report on current staffing in the NHS.

The document highlights a "clear and evidenced link" between having the right number of registered nurses, safer care and better patient outcomes.