Security experts vow to catch cyber criminals amid warnings of another attack

Security experts have vowed to track down the criminals responsible for the global cyber attack that brought parts of the NHS to a standstill as experts warn of another attack. Operations and appointments were cancelled for patients across the country as 48 trusts in England and 13 health boards in Scotland were attacked by the ransomware. The spread of the malware is thought to have been stopped after two cyber security researchers stumbled upon a "kill switch" in the malware code.

Investigators are now working around-the-clock to hunt down those responsible for the Wanna Decryptor ransomware, also known as WannaCry. Oliver Gower, of the National Crime Agency, said: "Cyber criminals may believe they are anonymous but we will use all the tools at our disposal to bring them to justice." One of the British cyber security researchers known only as MalwareTech, who was hailed an "accidental hero" after he helped prevent the virus from spreading further, told the BBC there could be "another one coming... quite likely on Monday".

The 22-year-old said: "We have stopped this one, but there will be another one coming and it will not be stoppable by us. "There's a lot of money in this. There's no reason for them to stop. It's not really much effort for them to change the code and then start over. On Saturday a former head of the body managing the NHS' cyber security system said an online attack on the health service was "always going to happen". He said although the government has invested in protecting against a cyber attack, it can be "difficult" to ensure trusts spend money on cyber security. The NHS systems are believed to have been hit by a ransomware cyber attack using malware called "Wanna Decryptor".

It works by encrypting files on a user's computer, blocking them from view and threatening to delete them unless a payment is made. Pictures posted on social media showed screens of NHS computers with images demanding payment of 300 US dollars worth of the online currency Bitcoin, saying: "Ooops, your files have been encrypted!" It adds: "Maybe you are looking for a way to recover your files, but do not waste your time." It demands payment in three days or the price is doubled, and if none is received in seven days the files will be deleted.

