Teenager dead and two others injured with stab wounds after brawl

A teenager has been killed and two others injured after mass brawl in north London.

Police were called on Saturday following reports of a fight in Hertford Road, Enfield, arriving at the scene at about 10.30pm, where 18-year-old was found suffering with stab wounds.

In nearby Palmers Lane a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old were also found with knife injuries.

All three victims were taken hospital and the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at 11.41pm.

Police said the next of kin had been informed, but the the victim has yet to be formally identified and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Scotland Yard has launched a murder investigation, but said no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

The injuries to the other two teenagers are not being treated as life-threatening.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.