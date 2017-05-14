- ITV Report
Trump says new FBI director could be confirmed next week
US President Donald Trump has said the new FBI boss could be nominated as early as next week.
Mr Trump said "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director to replace James Comey adding "possibly by late next week".
The president will embark on his first foreign trip since taking office on Friday when he will travel to the Middle East and Europe.
At least six candidates to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation attended interviews at the Justice Department headquarters with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.
They are among more than a dozen candidates Trump is considering.
"I think the process is going to go quickly. Almost all of them are very well-known," Trump said aboard Air Force One on route to Lynchburg, Virginia.
"They've been vetted over their lifetime essentially, but very well-known, highly respected, really talented people. And that's what we want for the FBI."
The Trump administration is looking to fill the job, which requires Senate confirmation, after Trump abruptly fired Director James Comey on Tuesday.
The first candidate to be interviewed was Alice Fisher, a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.
Among others interviewed was Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Adam Lee, special agent in charge of the FBI's Richmond, Virginia, office, John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate leader and a former Texas attorney general, Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on New York's highest court and US District Judge Henry E. Hudson, a George W. Bush appointee.
The White House said the former FBI boss James Comey was dismissed for his handling of a probe into Hillary Clinton's emails during the presidential campaign.
However Democrats said he was fired over the FBI investigation into alleged links between Russia and the Trump campaign in the run-up to the election.