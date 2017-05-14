Trump says new FBI director could be confirmed next week

US President Donald Trump has said the new FBI boss could be nominated as early as next week.

Mr Trump said "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director to replace James Comey adding "possibly by late next week".

The president will embark on his first foreign trip since taking office on Friday when he will travel to the Middle East and Europe.

At least six candidates to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation attended interviews at the Justice Department headquarters with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.