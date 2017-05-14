- ITV Report
TV Baftas: Who has won what?
Happy Valley has beaten hotly tipped The Crown to be named best drama series at the TV Baftas.
The police drama secured the coveted prize, also triumphing over The Durrells and War & Peace.
Happy Valley also had success in the leading actress category with Sarah Lancashire taking home the award.
The Fellowship, the most prestigious award the Academy gives, was presented to Joanna Lumley.
Winners at the ceremony were warned beforehand that their acceptance speeches could be cut short if they became too political.
The television stars at the Royal Festival Hall were told by an MC "we are in General Election territory" and they would be stopped if their speeches jeopardised the BBC's impartiality rules.
Host Sue Perkins opened the show by referring to the absence of her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc, telling the crowd they may know her best as "and Sue", adding: "I know what you're thinking.
"Not another woman hosting an awards show, when will it end?
"I find it a little like Halley's Comet, just a little less frequent."
Poking fun at Theresa May she said: "I promise to deliver you a strong and stable Baftas."
The winners of each category will be updated from the nominees as they are announced.
BAFTA Fellowship
- Joanna Lumley
Drama series
- Happy Valley
Comedy and comedy entertainment programme
- Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe
Current affairs
- Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama)
Entertainment performance
- Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Factual series
- Exodus: Our Journey To Europe
Features
- Who Do You Think You Are?
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
International
- The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Leading actor
- Adeel Akhtar - Murdered By My Father
Leading actress
- Sarah Lancashire - Happy Valley
Live event
- The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Steve Coogan - Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle
Mini-series
- National Treasure
News coverage
- Victoria Derbyshire: Footballers' Abuse
Reality and constructed factual
- Muslims Like Us
Scripted comedy
- People Just Do Nothing
Single documentary
- Hillsborough
Single drama
- Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Soap and continuing drama
- Emmerdale
Specialist factual
- Planet Earth II
Sport
- The Open - Sky Sports 1
Supporting actor
- Tom Hollander - The Night Manager
Supporting actress
- Wunmi Mosaku - Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Virgin TV's must-see moment
- Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase
Special award
- Nick Fraser, documentary maker