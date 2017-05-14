TV Baftas: Who has won what?

The Fellowship, the most prestigious award the Academy gives, was presented to Joanna Lumley.

Happy Valley also had success in the leading actress category with Sarah Lancashire taking home the award.

The police drama secured the coveted prize, also triumphing over The Durrells and War & Peace.

Happy Valley has beaten hotly tipped The Crown to be named best drama series at the TV Baftas.

Winners at the ceremony were warned beforehand that their acceptance speeches could be cut short if they became too political.

The television stars at the Royal Festival Hall were told by an MC "we are in General Election territory" and they would be stopped if their speeches jeopardised the BBC's impartiality rules.

Host Sue Perkins opened the show by referring to the absence of her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc, telling the crowd they may know her best as "and Sue", adding: "I know what you're thinking.

"Not another woman hosting an awards show, when will it end?

"I find it a little like Halley's Comet, just a little less frequent."

Poking fun at Theresa May she said: "I promise to deliver you a strong and stable Baftas."

The winners of each category will be updated from the nominees as they are announced.