Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

TV Baftas: Who has won what?

Winners at the Baftas were warned their speeches could be cut short if they became too political. Credit: PA

Happy Valley has beaten hotly tipped The Crown to be named best drama series at the TV Baftas.

The police drama secured the coveted prize, also triumphing over The Durrells and War & Peace.

Happy Valley also had success in the leading actress category with Sarah Lancashire taking home the award.

The Fellowship, the most prestigious award the Academy gives, was presented to Joanna Lumley.

Joanna Lumley celebrates with her award. Credit: PA

Winners at the ceremony were warned beforehand that their acceptance speeches could be cut short if they became too political.

The television stars at the Royal Festival Hall were told by an MC "we are in General Election territory" and they would be stopped if their speeches jeopardised the BBC's impartiality rules.

Host Sue Perkins opened the show by referring to the absence of her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc, telling the crowd they may know her best as "and Sue", adding: "I know what you're thinking.

"Not another woman hosting an awards show, when will it end?

"I find it a little like Halley's Comet, just a little less frequent."

Poking fun at Theresa May she said: "I promise to deliver you a strong and stable Baftas."

The winners of each category will be updated from the nominees as they are announced.

Happy Valley took home the coveted award for drama series. Credit: PA

BAFTA Fellowship

  • Joanna Lumley

Drama series

  • Happy Valley

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

  • Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe

Current affairs

  • Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama)

Entertainment performance

  • Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Michael McIntyre celebrates his award. Credit: PA

Entertainment programme

  • Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Factual series

  • Exodus: Our Journey To Europe

Features

  • Who Do You Think You Are?

Female performance in a comedy programme

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

International

  • The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Leading actor

  • Adeel Akhtar - Murdered By My Father

Leading actress

  • Sarah Lancashire - Happy Valley

Live event

  • The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration

Male performance in a comedy programme

  • Steve Coogan - Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle

Mini-series

  • National Treasure

News coverage

  • Victoria Derbyshire: Footballers' Abuse

Reality and constructed factual

  • Muslims Like Us

Scripted comedy

  • People Just Do Nothing

Single documentary

  • Hillsborough

Single drama

  • Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Soap and continuing drama

  • Emmerdale
The cast of Emmerdale after receiving their Bafta. Credit: PA

Specialist factual

  • Planet Earth II

Sport

  • The Open - Sky Sports 1

Supporting actor

  • Tom Hollander - The Night Manager

Supporting actress

  • Wunmi Mosaku - Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Virgin TV's must-see moment

  • Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase

Special award

  • Nick Fraser, documentary maker