World Health Organization confirms second Ebola case in DRC and fears 17 more

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a second case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and suspects 17 others.

On Friday the WHO reported that one person in the DRC had died from the virus.

The WHO said they are attempting to trace 125 other people thought to be linked to Ebola cases in the outbreak.

Ebola is a deadly hemorrhagic fever that occasionally jumps to humans from animals, including bats and monkeys.

The last outbreak of Ebola in DRC was in 2014 when the country recorded several dozen cases, but WHO has warned that the deadly virus could resurface at any time as it can linger in the eyes, central nervous system and bodily fluids of some survivors.

The 2014 outbreak in DRC was unconnected to the epidemic in West Africa, which killed thousands and became the worst Ebola outbreak on record.

An experimental vaccine was recently developed that WHO says could be used in emergencies.