British backpacker 'accidentally hanged' herself after argument with boyfriend

A British backpacker "accidentally hanged" herself following an argument with her boyfriend while the pair were on holiday in Thailand, an inquest has heard.

Abi Brown, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, had been on a night out in Phuket with her partner, James Brum, when she returned to their apartment following an argument.

When Mr Brum, 30, returned later he found the former PA unconscious.

A post-mortem found the 26-year-old had died of asphyxiation.

Coroner Samantha Marsh recorded a verdict of death by misadventure at the inquest in Portsmouth.

Miss Brown's mother, Jane Rowland, said she believed her daughter's actions were a moment of "folly" and she had not intended to end her life.

The 50-year-old added that while Ms Brown's family would "always be saddened" by her death, "a lesson" could be "learnt" from it, as she warned of the dangers of visiting countries where alcohol is sold "cheaply and unregulated".