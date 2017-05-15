Credit: PA

Britons throw away 1.4 million bananas every day, according to newly-released figures. It seems many of us are picky about how our bananas look, with 30% admitting binning one if it has even a minor bruise, while 13% would chuck one away if it had any green on the skin. The figures, compiled by the Government’s waste advisory body Wrap, have been published by supermarket Sainsbury's to highlight avoidable waste. Recent estimates suggest UK households throw away between £10 billion and £13 billion worth of food every year.

£700 How much the average family could save a year by cutting food waste, according to Wrap

As part of a £10 million "Waste less, Save move" initiative, Sainsbury's has introduced "Banana Rescue" stations in stories across the country, which include recipe inspiration and the tools people need to create home-made banana bread. “The quest for a perfectly a-peeling banana is resulting in waste that could be avoided," said Paul Crewe, head of sustainability, engineering, energy and environment for Sainsbury’s.

How can you cut down food waste?

Here is some advice from Love Food Hate Waste on cutting down the amount you throw away.

Fridge and freezer

1) Understand the difference between 'best before' and 'use by' dates. 2) Move recently purchased items to the freezer if you don't think you'll be able to eat or cook them soon. 3) Dairy products are often forgotten at the back of the fridge. 4) After shopping, move as much to the freezer. 5) Divide large packets of chicken pieces or fish using freezer bags and wrap in individual portions.

Freeze food to cut down on waste.

Store cupboard

Try and keep your store well-stocked with a variety of canned and dried goods including rice, pastas and sauces. You are then able to make another meal from leftovers.

Correct portion sizes

Get your portion sizes right. We often buy more bread or cook more rice, potatoes and pasta than we need.

Leftovers

Being crafty with your food can cut down waste. Even the last amount of wine or beer can be put into ice cube trays and put into stews and casseroles when cooking.

Plan your meals