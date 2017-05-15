- ITV Report
Campaign Live: Monday 15th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Jonathan Ashworth campaigns in London
- Tim Farron visits student nurses in Merseyside
- Theresa May visits Oxfordshire
- Jeremy Corbyn to make a speech in Liverpool
- Jeremy Corbyn campaigns in Yorkshire
