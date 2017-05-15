Garages searched in connection with schoolgirl Danielle Jones murder

Danielle Jones was 15 went she went missing in 2001 Credit: PA

A garage block is being searched in connection with the murder of schoolgirl Danielle Jones in 2001. Danielle, 15, went missing after leaving her home in East Tilbury to catch a bus to school. Her uncle, Stuart Campbell, of Grays, Essex, was convicted and jailed for life for her kidnap and murder, but he has never admitted how he killed Danielle or where she is. Police are searching the garage block in Stifford Clays, Thurrock, and say they have not ruled out the possibility the 15-year-old's body may be buried there.

Danielle's body has never been found Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Worron, head of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, described the search of the garages, which are between Goddard Road and Crammavill Street in Stifford Clays in Thurrock, as a "credible line of inquiry". It comes after police received information earlier this year of "unusual activity" at the site, he said. Danielle's parents Linda and Tony Jones said: “We are extremely grateful that the police are following up this information and we know they are determined to do whatever they can to find Danielle. “We think about Danielle every day and we hope that this latest search may bring us answers to what happened to her 16 years ago.”

Danielle's parents outside court after the verdict Credit: PA

The force said "non-specific information was received in 2001 relating to this garage area", however, these garages were not searched during the 2001 investigation. Police are "working to ascertain why these were not searched as part of the original investigation".

Her uncle Stuart Campbell was convicted and jailed for life for her kidnap and murder Credit: PA