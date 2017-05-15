Homs 'the cradle of the revolution' in Syria back under Assad's control

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

After six years of civil war in Syria, Homs, the city which became known as the "cradle of the revolution", is once again under Government control. On Monday both sides of the war came face-to-face as rebel fighters and their families were watched over by Government soldiers as they boarded buses to take them from what was the last rebel-held enclave of the city.

Rebel fighters and their families wait to board buses out of Homs. Credit: ITV News

The rebels and their families were headed for Idlib province which still remains under rebel control. Months of negotiations were required to build up enough trust to allow the relocation to happen, and it marks a redrawing of the sectarian and social map of the country.

A last display of defiance from rebel fighters to Government troops. Credit: ITV News