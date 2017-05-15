- ITV Report
Homs 'the cradle of the revolution' in Syria back under Assad's control
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers
After six years of civil war in Syria, Homs, the city which became known as the "cradle of the revolution", is once again under Government control.
On Monday both sides of the war came face-to-face as rebel fighters and their families were watched over by Government soldiers as they boarded buses to take them from what was the last rebel-held enclave of the city.
The rebels and their families were headed for Idlib province which still remains under rebel control.
Months of negotiations were required to build up enough trust to allow the relocation to happen, and it marks a redrawing of the sectarian and social map of the country.
However, those who drew up the plans denied it was part of a wider policy to remove Sunni Muslims - many of who are aligned with the opposition - from Homs, saying all branches of all faiths were returning to the city.
While Syrian President Bashar Assad can claim victory in Homs, the guns of the rebels will once again be trained on Government troops on Tuesday.