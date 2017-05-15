Jeremy Corbyn promises extra £37bn for NHS

Labour wants to create an NHS 'for the many'.

Jeremy Corbyn says he will pump an extra £37 billion into the NHS if he wins the next election, with measures aimed at improving A&E performance and taking one million patients off waiting lists. Labour's plans involve a target to tackle bed blocking and a new guarantee that patients with the most urgent needs are seen within an hour at A&E departments. In a speech at the Royal College of Nursing Conference in Liverpool, Mr Corbyn will say only Labour can put the NHS "back on its feet" - and suggest five more years of Theresa May in power will leave it "unrecognisable". The measures, being set out by Mr Corbyn and shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, will see Labour:

pledge an extra £37 billion over the course of the next Parliament;

commit to meeting the existing 18-week waiting list target and the four-hour A&E goal;

create a new £500 million fund to help ensure the NHS avoids a winter crisis;

help 2.5 million cancer patients by delivering in full the cancer strategy for England.

Jeremy Corbyn (right) and Jon Ashworth (left) will reveal Labour's health plans on Monday. Credit: PA

Speaking at the Royal College of Nursing Conference in Liverpool, Mr Corbyn will say: "This is about having a health service for the many. "In the past seven years the Tories have driven our National Health Service into crisis. "A&E departments are struggling to cope. Waiting lists are soaring and, and as we saw last week, Tory cuts have exposed patient services to cyber attack. "Imagine what would happen to the NHS if the Conservatives under Theresa May were to have another five years in power. "It would be unrecognisable: a national health service in name, cut back, broken up and plundered by private corporations. "Only Labour will put the NHS back on its feet. "Today we are pledging an extra £37 billion over the course of the next Parliament, including £10 billion of capital funding to make sure that NHS buildings and IT systems are fit for the modern day. "That investment will mean the NHS will be able to guarantee treatment within 18 weeks and ensure those needing A&E services are seen within four hours. "You can't trust the Tories with our NHS. Labour founded the NHS and we will restore it to good health."

To tackle bed blocking, Labour will develop a new target for delayed discharge of patients, ensuring 80% of patients are released from hospital with an appropriate care package within a week of being deemed ready to go home. By resourcing hospitals to deliver the 18-week referral to treatment target, Labour plans to bring waiting lists back down to 2010 levels, taking one million people off the waiting list by 2022. How will Labour fund its £37bn NHS cash injection?

Funding for Labour's New Deal For NHS Patients will be met from tax rises for the top 5% of earners;

Additional money will also come from increases to corporation tax and a higher-rate insurance premium tax on private medical insurance;

Labour's "national transformation fund" for capital expenditure will also contribute;

The previously-announced plan to lift the 1% cap on pay rises will also be funded from corporation tax.

The waiting list for NHS treatments stood at 3.7 million in March 2017, compared to 2.4 million in March 2010. By resourcing hospitals to deliver the 18-week referral to treatment target, Labour plans to bring waiting lists back down to 2010 levels, taking one million people off the waiting list by 2022. What have the other political parties made of Labour's health plans?

