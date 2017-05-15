Manchester United set to make move for Rodriguez and Spurs trio

Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez will be interested in signing if the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League. (Don Balon, via Daily Express)

United also have their sights set on Tottenham trio Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Eric Dier who they'll hope to attract to Old Trafford by offering to double their wages. (Daily Star)

Philippe Coutinho, says he is "happy a great club has an interest" with links between the Brazilian attacker and a move to Barcelona continuing. (ESPN Brasil, via Daily Express)

Slaven Bilic is eyeing an the opportunity of an audacious move for Napoli winger Dries Mertens this summer who has been in fine form in Serie A .(Sun)