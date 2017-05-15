Moors Murderer Ian Brady dead at age 79

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

The Moors Murderer Ian Brady has died at a high security psychiatric hospital in Merseyside. Brady, 79, who tortured and murdered five children along with his partner Myra Hindley, was confirmed to have died by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust. Hindley died in prison in 2002 at the age of 60. It was not clear what the cause of Brady’s death was but he was reported to be receiving palliative care from nurses around the clock in recent days. Two private ambulances were seen leaving the grounds of the hospital on Monday night. A spokesman for the NHS trust said: "We can confirm a 79-year-old patient in long term care at Ashworth High Secure Hospital has died after becoming physically unwell."

Private ambulances leaving the Ashworth secure psychiatric hospital on Monday. Credit: ITV News

Brady and Hindley together sexually tortured and murdered five children and teenagers, aged between ten and 17, in the 1960s. Four of their victims were buried on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester. The remains of one victim, 12-year-old Keith Bennett, have never been found despite extensive searches as recently as 2014. Brady’s death means that his family will probably never find out his final resting place. Terry Kilbride, whose brother John was another of the victims, had appealed to Brady to reveal the location of Keith's body before he died. He told ITV News it was "going to feel good" to see the murderer gone in an interview on Monday afternoon.

Good riddance that he’s gone, I don’t drink but I will have a pint. And I think that will be the opinion of most people. – Terry Kilbride

Brady in police custody for the murders in 1965. Credit: PA

Brady was sentenced to life in 1966 after being convicted of the murders of John Kilbride, aged 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17. He later confessed to the murders of Keith Bennett, 12, and Pauline Reade, 16, together with Hindley. He has been held at the Ashworth secure psychiatric hospital for 32 years after being transferred there in 1985 to be treated for psychopathy. Brady had been force-fed for many years after going in hunger strike from 1999 – though a court hearing in 2013 heard that he regularly ate toast and soup.

An artist's impression of Ian Brady at his tribunal hearing in 2013. Credit: PA

The killer had launched a legal bid in 2013 to be transferred out of the prison to a hospital so that he could stop being fed through a tube and be allowed to die if he wishes. He was turned down at the mental health tribunal on the grounds that he was still insane and needed hospital care. At another court hearing in February lawyers said he had been bedridden for the last couple of years and it was "fair to say" he was terminally ill, with emphysema among his ailments. Brady, who had continued his legal challenges into his final months, was reportedly being given constant care in recent days from nurses specialising in terminal cancer, according to The Sun newspaper.