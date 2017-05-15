North Korea claims test of 'new long-range ballistic rocket'

North Korea has claimed the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

Leader Kim Jong-un was said to have witnessed the test and "hugged officials in the field of rocket research, saying that they worked hard to achieve a great thing," according to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The missile flew for half an hour and reached an unusually high altitude before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and US militaries said. Tokyo said the flight pattern could indicate a new type of missile.

Sunday's launch was an immediate challenge to South Korea's new leader Moon Jae-in, a liberal elected just five days earlier who expressed a desire to reach out to North Korea.