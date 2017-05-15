- ITV Report
Powers Boothe, star of Deadwood and Tombstone, dies aged 68
Powers Boothe, the award-winning actor known for his performances as a host of villains, has died aged 68.
The veteran Hollywood star was known for his roles in TV shows Deadwood and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and films including Sin City and The Avengers.
His publicist said he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Actors and directors who worked alongside him, as well as fans of his many shows and films, posted tributes to "one of the best villains in movie history".
Beau Bridges, the American actor and director, tweeted: "It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband."
Peter MacNicol, who worked alongside Boothe on 24, said: "Every word this great, old-school actor spoke on camera sounded like a first time utterance."
Boothe won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie Guyana Tragedy: The Story Of Jim Jones, which was his big break.
His other memorable roles included playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in Deadwood, the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in Tombstone and the corrupt senator in Sin City.
He began his acting career with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival before moving to Broadway in 1979.
A private funeral service will be held in Texas, where he was from.