Powers Boothe, star of Deadwood and Tombstone, dies aged 68

Powers Boothe, the award-winning actor known for his performances as a host of villains, has died aged 68.

The veteran Hollywood star was known for his roles in TV shows Deadwood and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and films including Sin City and The Avengers.

His publicist said he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Actors and directors who worked alongside him, as well as fans of his many shows and films, posted tributes to "one of the best villains in movie history".