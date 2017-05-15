- ITV Report
Stormzy donates £9,000 to help send one of his fans to Harvard
Grime artist Stormzy has donated £9,000 to help one of his fans fulfill her dreams of studying at Harvard.
Londoner Fiona Asiedu said she was left "shell shocked" after the star helped her reach her crowd-funding target within hours.
The student had launched a drive to raised £12,000 to help meet her costs for a masters programme in human development and psychology at the prestigious Harvard Graduate School of Education in the US.
When a friend asked Stormzy to share her appeal on Twitter, he also went one step further and left her a huge contribution.
It helped her reach the total within four hours.
Oxford student Ms Asiedu wrote in her crowdfunding appeal: "As a young black woman, from an inner city, working class background, this is such an amazing opportunity.
"Ultimately, I believe that this will encourage young people from similar backgrounds to aspire for greatness and reach their full potential!"
She said that her study would focus on the psychological development of people from ethnic minority and working class backgrounds and she hoped the masters would allow her to help young people.
Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, followed in the footsteps of Nicki Minaj who has also recently donated to fans' education fees.
The British artist was hailed as an "amazing soul" for his gesture.
A friend of Ms Asiedu's later posted a message on Twitter saying the pair would like to take the music star to dinner to say thank you.
"Deal!" he replied.