Stormzy donates £9,000 to help send one of his fans to Harvard

Grime artist Stormzy has donated £9,000 to help one of his fans fulfill her dreams of studying at Harvard.

Londoner Fiona Asiedu said she was left "shell shocked" after the star helped her reach her crowd-funding target within hours.

The student had launched a drive to raised £12,000 to help meet her costs for a masters programme in human development and psychology at the prestigious Harvard Graduate School of Education in the US.

When a friend asked Stormzy to share her appeal on Twitter, he also went one step further and left her a huge contribution.

It helped her reach the total within four hours.