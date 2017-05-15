The five victims of Moors Murderer Ian Brady

Killer couple Myra Hindley and Ian Brady. Credit: Manchester Police/PA

Serial killer Ian Brady has died at the age of 79. Brady and girlfriend Myra Hindley were jailed for killing five children in the 1960s, which became known as the 'Moors Murders'. These were their five victims.

Pauline Reade

Credit: PA

Pauline Reade was 16 when she disappeared on her way to a dance in Gorton, Manchester on 12 July 1963. Brady had told Hindley he wanted to "commit the perfect murder" that night. He told Hindley to drive around in her van with him following on his bike until he spotted a victim Hindley was then to offer a lift to. Hindley recognised Pauline as a friend of her younger sister Maureen, but lured her into the van by asking if Pauline would help her find an expensive missing glove on Saddleworth Moor. Once there, Pauline was murdered and thought to have been sexually assaulted before her body was buried.

John Kilbride

Credit: PA

John Kilbride was 12 when he was offered a lift home by Brady and Hindley from a market in Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, on the evening of 23 November 1963. The youngster agreed to get into the car on the pretext his parents would be worried about him if he was late home. On the way back, Brady suggested they take a detour to again search for a glove Hindley had lost on the moors. Once there, John was sexually assaulted and Brady attempted to slit his throat before strangling him, possibly with a shoelace.

Keith Bennett

Credit: PA

Keith Bennett, also 12, vanished on his way to his grandma's house in Longsight, Manchester on 16 June 1964. Hindley lured him into the back of her van, where Brady was waiting, by asking him to help load some boxes. As before, Brady and Hindley took Keith to Saddleworth Moor to supposedly search for a lost glove. Hindley said Brady told her he sexually assaulted Keith before strangling him with a piece of string. Keith's body was the only one that was never found - despite numerous appeals by his family for Brady to reveal where he was buried. The youngster's mother Winnie Johnson died never knowing.

Lesley Ann Downey

Credit: PA

Lesley Ann Downey was abducted by Brady and Hindley from a fairground on 26 December 1964. The couple lured her to their home by asking her to help them carry some packages. Once there she was sexually assaulted and killed. Brady later claimed it was Hindley who murdered her. The next morning, the pair drove to Saddleworth Moor where they buried the body.

Edward Evans

Credit: PA