Theresa May takes your questions live on Facebook

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Theresa May is taking part in her first ever Facebook Live Q&A session with the voting public, in an event hosted by ITV News.

You can watch the event and submit your questions on the ITV News Facebook page and you can also watch the Q&A through a link embedded in this article.

In the first question, Mrs May was asked about the help her government was providing for young people.

She said this election "is about young people" and that the Government was using schemes like "Help to Buy" to benefit them.

Asked about proposals to bring back foxhunting, Mrs May said she had "always supported foxhunting" and that there would be a "free vote" in Parliament on the issue if the Conservatives won the election.

Each party leader, including Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Tim Farron, Paul Nuttall, Leanne Wood and Caroline Lucas has been invited to take part in ITV News Leaders Live in the days leading up to the General Election on June 8.