Tim Farron claims NHS workers treated 'like dirt' and pledges £30 billion in funding

NHS workers are being treated "like dirt" by the government, according to Tim Farron.

The Liberal Democrat leader claimed nurses were being used as pawns by the Conservatives, leaving with them with "more stress and more pressure".

Speaking at a Royal College of Nursing conference in Liverpool, Mr Farron pledged £30 billion in NHS funding over five years if the Lib Dems were elected on June 8.

And nurses could also be in line for an average £780 pay rise if the party gains power.

This would come about as a result of a Lib Dem pledge to scrap the existing public sector pay cap, which limits pay rises for workers to 1% per year until 2020.