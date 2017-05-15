- ITV Report
Tim Farron claims NHS workers treated 'like dirt' and pledges £30 billion in funding
NHS workers are being treated "like dirt" by the government, according to Tim Farron.
The Liberal Democrat leader claimed nurses were being used as pawns by the Conservatives, leaving with them with "more stress and more pressure".
Speaking at a Royal College of Nursing conference in Liverpool, Mr Farron pledged £30 billion in NHS funding over five years if the Lib Dems were elected on June 8.
And nurses could also be in line for an average £780 pay rise if the party gains power.
This would come about as a result of a Lib Dem pledge to scrap the existing public sector pay cap, which limits pay rises for workers to 1% per year until 2020.
Mr Farron told the conference: "Nurses have been treated like pawns by the Tories for far too long.
"Longer hours, more stress and more pressure put on the NHS.
"The Conservatives are treating staff like dirt. Theresa May doesn't seem to care that the system is underfunded and heading towards collapse.
"This is why the Liberal Democrats have pledged £6 billion in funding, per year, for our NHS."
Under new plans to be unveiled in their forthcoming manifesto, the Lib Dems said the end of pay restraint would result in an average pay rise of £779 for staff.
Analysis by the party found a new nurse will be £530 a year worse off by 2021 if the cap remains, thanks to rising inflation, while a primary school teacher would lose £550 and an army sergeant £830.
Labour also hinted at bringing an end to the pay cap in their leaked manifesto last week.
A Tory spokesman said: "A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for Jeremy Corbyn to wreck our finances, risk our economic recovery and destroy the wages of ordinary working families across the country."