- ITV Report
-
Top private school considers introducing 'gender neutral' uniform
A top private school is considering introducing its first gender neutral uniform.
Highgate School in north London, which charges up to £6,790 per term, plans to consult with parents on the uniform's appearance and who could wear what.
The co-educational's plans could see male pupils permitted to wear skirts, according to the Sunday Times.
But school head Adam Pettitt told ITV News a consultation behind the appearance of the gender neutral uniform is "ongoing".
Parents will also be consulted before any decision is taken.
Mr Pettitt told the newspaper that schools were being asked more and more whether their attitudes were considered "binary".
Speaking to ITV News, Mr Pettitt said: "The issue of whether our uniform caters for everyone has regularly come up over the past year as a topic in the Q&A sessions I run with Year 12s and 13s.
"Equally, through my involvement with other schools, such as Brighton College, where I’m a governor, it’s been clear that this is an issue we had to be actively looking at.
"We’re therefore exploring how our uniform policy could evolve to cater for those who do want to match clothing to gender, as well as those who don’t."
Currently, Highgate school senior school has an option for girls to wear a blazer, charcoal grey trousers or a similarly coloured pleated skirt.
Boys between years seven to 11 are also required to wear a blazer and trousers, while they are not permitted jewellery, piercings or makeup.