Top private school considers introducing 'gender neutral' uniform

A top private school is considering introducing its first gender neutral uniform.

Highgate School in north London, which charges up to £6,790 per term, plans to consult with parents on the uniform's appearance and who could wear what.

The co-educational's plans could see male pupils permitted to wear skirts, according to the Sunday Times.

But school head Adam Pettitt told ITV News a consultation behind the appearance of the gender neutral uniform is "ongoing".

Parents will also be consulted before any decision is taken.