Turning unsettled with rain at times and strengthening winds

Today: Rather cloudy skies today, perhaps with a few brighter spells in the east. Rain at times, mainly in the west, with some heavy bursts over northwestern hills. Turning windy, with gales possible in the far north, and feeling humid too.

Tonight: Skies remaining cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of rain, mainly in the north and west. Very mild overnight with widespread hill fog.

Tuesday: A cloudy start to the day with patchy rain at first. Gradually turning drier and brighter from the northwest, but staying rather cloudy and humid in the southeast.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Cloudy with rain in the southeast Wednesday, with sunshine and showers elsewhere. Thursday and Friday will have sunshine and showers widely, some heavy with thunderstorms becoming more likely. Feeling fresher.