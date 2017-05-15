Wet and humid over the next few days

Warm, humid air being dragged in from the south over the next few days will boost temperatures by day and night to above the seasonal average. Along with those warm temperatures, however, it will be an often cloudy picture with some heavy rain at times.

The rain is expected to be particularly heavy, perhaps problematic, in the south east on Wednesday night into Thursday.

Winds swing round to a cooler northerly direction on Thursday and Friday giving a fresher, though still unsettled, end to the working week.