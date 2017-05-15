What do Blackpool voters want from the General Election?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martin Geissler

ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them. In this edition, we travelled to Blackpool, a traditional British seaside town, but one which is moving with the times. While some UK holiday destinations have struggled in recent years, the Lancashire town is thriving.

Blackpool voters have cited Brexit as a major concern. Credit: ITV News

At the 2015 General Election, Labour comfortably won the seat of Blackpool south with a majority of 2,500, yet the town is high up on the Conservative's target list ahead of polling day on June 8, and the reason for that is Brexit. The majority of people ITV News spoke to on the town's infamous Golden Mile - which is actually 1.6 miles long - cited Brexit as a major concern for them as they prepare to go to the polls. Aside from Brexit, voters said they would also cast their vote on issues such as immigration, the NHS and the state of the economy. But whatever voters make their decision based on, many want a "strong and stable leadership", as they believe this will allow the country to secure the best deal for the UK as it pulls out of the European Union.

DJ Carmen admires Theresa May as a leader. Credit: ITV News

"My big thing is the concern about moving us forward from the point of view of Brexit, and making sure that we've got - as has been quoted quite a lot - that strong and stable leadership to get us through," DJ Carmen, a drag artist explained. "I like her [Theresa May]... the way she comes across, I do like her and I have to say that she has a certain element of style that always catches my attention." While voters in Blackpool voted to leave the EU by a majority of almost two to one, there are still many in the town for who left-wing policies are more important. At a pub poetry evening, voters cited concerns about workers' rights and zero-hour contracts as their primary issues at the ballot box.

Workers' rights are a major concern for Dean Tsang. Credit: ITV News

Others cited healthcare and education as their primary concerns, and also called for the UK to think more carefully about military involvement before the country "jumps in" to any more interventions.

Education and healthcare are major concerns for Lisa Bower. Credit: ITV News

Voter apathy is often cited as a reason for people not voting, at the last General Election one in three people did not, but voter apathy was not voiced by Colin Davies. "My vote doesn't really matter and it's a foregone conclusion?", he questioned. "Sorry, but the people of this country are going to decide who's going to be the next prime minister, and I think if the people of this country are actually given the chance to listen to the manifestos, and actually get a fair hearing on the TV of everything everyone's got to say, I think the result could be very surprising."