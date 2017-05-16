100,000 community events to mark first anniversary of Jo Cox's death

More than 100,000 community events are set to take place to mark the first anniversary of the death of Jo Cox.

Street parties, barbecues and coffee mornings will be held across the country as part of The Great Get Together between June 16 and 18.

Mrs Cox was stabbed by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair on June 16 last year, when she was the MP for Bately and Spen.

The mother-of-two was murdered days before the EU referendum and a year after her first speech in the Commons, in which she said: "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us".