Bill Cosby: Racism 'could be behind sex attack accusations'

Comedian Bill Cosby does not expect to give evidence at his sexual assault trial and suggested racism "could be" behind the accusations against him.

Cosby, who turns 80 in July, believes about 60 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct came forward only after earlier allegations raised a decade ago died down.

Speaking to American radio show SiriusXM in a half-hour interview, less than a week before jury selection begins, he said: "The piling on, so to speak, is a way, and certainly an impressive way, to get public opinion to come to the other side".

The station agreed to air more than an hour of uncut conversations between Cosby and his daughters in exchange for the interview, which a Cosby spokesman said was taped on Monday.

Cosby told how his lawyers will not let him discuss the criminal case, but he has "never, never" lost the support of his wife, Camille. They have been married for more than 50 years.

Daughter Ensa Cosby said she believes "racism has played a role" in the accusations against her father. Asked to respond, he said: "It could be."