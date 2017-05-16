- ITV Report
Campaign Live: Tuesday 16th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Tim Farron campaigns in Bath
- Plaid Cymru launch their manifesto
- Labour unveil their manifesto
- Theresa May campaigns in Birmingham
- Tim Farron campaigns at an academy in Portsmouth
- Theresa May holds a Q&A session with business leaders in Stoke-on-Trent
- Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Buckinghamshire
