Cyber attack 'accidental hero': I was just 'doing my bit' to stop hackers

A young British computer expert hailed a hero for helping to shut down the crippling cyber attack said he was just "doing my bit" to stop the hackers. Marcus Hutchins, 22, discovered a so-called "kill switch" that slowed the effects of the WannaCry virus as it swept through computer systems around the world. Large swathes of the NHS were paralysed by the cyber attack on Friday, which hit 200,000 victims in 150 countries around the world.

NHS staff were met with this screen on Friday. Credit: PA

But Mr Hutchins, who works for Los Angeles-based Kryptos Logic but is from Ilfracombe in north Devon, spent the weekend fighting against the virus that meant computer systems were able to return to relative normality. Speaking to the Associated Press, he said: "I've had people, sort of inundating me with messages thanking me, saying that I'm a hero. "I mean I sort of just registered this domain for tracking. I didn't intend for it to like, sort of blow up and me to be all over the media. "I was just sort of doing my job and I don't really think that I'm a hero at all."

Marcus, from Devon, works for Los Angeles-based Kryptos Logic. Credit: APTN

How did he do it?

Marcus found a "kill switch" for the malware which attacked computers around the world on Friday

Together with researcher Darien Huss from security firm Proofpoint, he spotted a long domain name made up of a series of apparently random letters in the malware code

He decided to purchase the site, not realising at the time that the move would stop the virus

That move, which cost just $10.69 (£8.30), redirected the attacks to the server of Kryptos Logic

The 22-year-old, known online as MalwareTech, admitted on twitter that it was an accident

MalwareTech @MalwareTechBlog Follow I will confess that I was unaware registering the domain would stop the malware until after i registered it, so initially it was accidental.