Donald Trump 'revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials'

US President Donald Trump shared highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, it has been reported.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The newspaper cites current and former US officials, who say the president jeopodised a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the US.

White House officials have denied the report.

In a brief statement, Mr Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster said the report "is false" and "at no time" were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Mr Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He added: "I was in the room. It didn't happen."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Mr Trump discussed "the nature of specific threats" during the meeting, "but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations".

The CIA has declined to comment.

The claim made by the Washington Post comes less than a week after Mr Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who had been in charge of the investigation into the US President's campaign alleged links to Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.