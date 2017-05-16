Funeral to be held for Drayton Manor victim Evha Jannath

The funeral of an 11-year-old schoolgirl who died after falling from a theme park water ride is set to be held in her home city.

Evha Jannath was on a school trip to Drayton Manor Theme Park with teachers from the Jameah Girls Academy when she fell out of a boat on the theme park's Splash Canyon ride.

Mourners will gather at Leicester's Saffron Hill Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon to remember Evha, who her family said was "full of love and always smiling".

Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating what caused the accident.