- ITV Report
-
Funeral to be held for Drayton Manor victim Evha Jannath
The funeral of an 11-year-old schoolgirl who died after falling from a theme park water ride is set to be held in her home city.
Evha Jannath was on a school trip to Drayton Manor Theme Park with teachers from the Jameah Girls Academy when she fell out of a boat on the theme park's Splash Canyon ride.
Mourners will gather at Leicester's Saffron Hill Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon to remember Evha, who her family said was "full of love and always smiling".
Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating what caused the accident.
The Muslim Burial Council of Leicestershire said it was providing help and support to Evha's family.
The council said in a statement: "We would like to emphasise again that the full facts surrounding Evha's sad passing have yet to be fully established and there is still an ongoing investigation.
"In light of this we urge people to not speculate, or present as fact, any details surrounding Evha's passing."
The youngster's family said they have been "torn apart" by the tragedy and requested that the ride is suspended until the inquiry has concluded and the full facts are established.