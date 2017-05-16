Further rain in places, brighter and fresher in the northwest

Today: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, mainly in the west. Mostly dry, warm and humid in the southeast. Gradually turning fresher with sunny spells across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a few showers in the northwest.

Tonight: Cloudy with spells of rain turning heavier, persistent and more widespread across much of England and Wales. Drier and very mild in the southeast. Cooler, fresher and mostly dry elsewhere.

Wednesday: Further rain most likely across central and south-eastern parts, heavy and possibly thundery later. Warm and humid in the southeast. Brighter and fresher, with sunshine and showers in the northwest.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: A mixture of sunshine and showers, these likely to be heavy and thundery at times, especially in the north and west. Feeling fresher than recent days with some chilly nights.