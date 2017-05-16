General Election 2017: Jeremy Corbyn vows to 'reverse national priorities' in 'radical and responsible' Labour manifesto

Jeremy Corbyn says a Labour government under his leadership will be 'radical and responsible'. Credit: PA

A Labour government will be "radical and responsible" and "reverse national priorities", Jeremy Corbyn will say as he unveils his Party's manifesto ahead of next month's General Election. The main elements of it were made public last week following an unprecedented leak of a draft copy. It set out plans to renationalise key industries, including the railways and Royal Mail, scrap tuition fees, boost workers' rights and reverse the so-called bedroom tax. The Conservatives denounced the proposals as a recipe for tax and borrowing which would put the country on the "road to ruin".

Read the leaked draft copy of the Labour Party manifesto in full

Outlining his "programme of hope" in Bradford, Mr Corbyn will say: "People want a country run for the many not the few. "For the last seven years, our people have lived through the opposite, a Britain run for the rich, the elite and the vested interests. "Labour's mission, over the next five years, is to change all that. "Our manifesto spells out how, with a programme that is radical and responsible. "It's a programme that will reverse our national priorities to put the interests of the many first. "It will change our country while managing within our means. "This is a programme of hope.The Tory campaign, by contrast, is built on one word: fear. The Tories are still the nasty party. "The party of prejudice, the party of the rich, the party of the tight-fisted and the mean-spirited. "I am confident that once the people of Britain have the chance to hear our promises and plans, they will decide now is the time for Labour."

The railways, Royal Mail, the NHS and energy are all expected to feature heavily in Labour's manifesto. Credit: PA / ITV News

According to the leaked draft, the railways would be renationalised as each private franchise expires, with fares frozen and guards put back on driver-only trains and publicly-owned bus companies created. The Royal Mail would also be renationalised while energy would be taken back into public ownership through the establishment of up a rival to the "Big Six" suppliers. The party is also promising to "save" the NHS with a £37 billion cash injection over the course of the next parliament. The leaked draft set no target for cutting immigration post Brexit, something Mr Corbyn confirmed in an interview with ITV's Tonight programme on Monday.