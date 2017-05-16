- ITV Report
-
Giant wind turbine blade crushes lorry on German motorway after crash
A giant wind turbine blade fell across a German motorway when it was being transported by a lorry on Tuesday.
The collapsed blade crushed the cab of another lorry and caused severe delays on the autobahn in both directions.
It happened when the truck that was transporting the blade was involved in a rear-end collision.
The driver of the vehicle that was following the lorry was injured, although the extent of their injuries remains unclear at this stage.
The incident happened on the A33 motorway near Bielefeld, north-east Germany.
Germany is one of the largest producers of wind energy in the world, behind the United States and China.