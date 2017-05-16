Inflation soars to 2.7% as air fares and clothing prices rise

Higher air fares and rising prices for clothes, vehicle excise duty and electricity drove the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation reached 2.7% in April.

The sharply rising cost of living led to inflation hitting a three-and-a-half year high last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

The CPI rate in April, the highest rate since September 2013.

The rise keeps the rate above the Bank of England's 2% target and comes after it held at 2.3% in February and March.

The Bank's inflation report on Thursday predicted CPI would peak at 3% later this year, as the pound's slump since the Brexit vote causes price tags on everyday items to climb higher.

The ONS said the inflation rise was the result of the following factors: