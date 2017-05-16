- ITV Report
-
Inflation soars to 2.7% as air fares and clothing prices rise
The sharply rising cost of living led to inflation hitting a three-and-a-half year high last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.
Higher air fares and rising prices for clothes, vehicle excise duty and electricity drove the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation reached 2.7% in April.
2.7%
2%
The rise keeps the rate above the Bank of England's 2% target and comes after it held at 2.3% in February and March.
The Bank's inflation report on Thursday predicted CPI would peak at 3% later this year, as the pound's slump since the Brexit vote causes price tags on everyday items to climb higher.
The ONS said the inflation rise was the result of the following factors:
- Air fares were the main contributors to the increase in the rate in April 2017, although this balanced out a downward effect of similar magnitude in March 2017 and is due to Easter falling later than last year.
- Rising prices for clothing, vehicle excise duty and electricity also contributed to the increase in the rate.
- These upward contributions were partially offset by a fall in motor fuel prices between March 2017 and April 2017, compared with a rise between the same two months a year ago.
More to follow...