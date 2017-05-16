Jermaine Defoe on invite list for Bradley Lowery's sixth birthday party

Football mascot Bradley Lowery will celebrate his sixth birthday at a big party with best friend Jermaine Defoe in attendance.

Bradley, terminally ill with the rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma, turns a year older on Wednesday with a bash planned for Friday.

But the little Sunderland fan remains in hospital at the moment ahead of his birthday celebrations.

Family reported that Bradley, whose cancer struggle has touched hearts around the world, has been in great pain recently.

However, he is feeling "a little better" and the pain is improving slowly during his stay hospital stay.