Labour election costings: How party plans to raise and spend £48.6 billion

Labour has detailed how the party plans to raise £48.6 billion in taxes to fund public spending commitments of the same figure.

Launching the party's election manifesto, leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Our revenue-raising plans ensure we can embark on this ambitious programme without jeopardising our national finances.

"We are asking the better-off and the big corporations to pay a little bit more – and, of course, to stop dodging their tax obligations in the first place.

"And in the longer term we look to a faster rate of growth, driven by increased private and public investment, to keep our accounts in shape."

Here's a breakdown of the key tax and spend figures from the party's Funding Britain's Future costings document: