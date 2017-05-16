- ITV Report
Labour election costings: How party plans to raise and spend £48.6 billion
Labour has detailed how the party plans to raise £48.6 billion in taxes to fund public spending commitments of the same figure.
Launching the party's election manifesto, leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Our revenue-raising plans ensure we can embark on this ambitious programme without jeopardising our national finances.
"We are asking the better-off and the big corporations to pay a little bit more – and, of course, to stop dodging their tax obligations in the first place.
"And in the longer term we look to a faster rate of growth, driven by increased private and public investment, to keep our accounts in shape."
Here's a breakdown of the key tax and spend figures from the party's Funding Britain's Future costings document:
The most significant tax-raising measures:
- £19.4bn corporation tax
- £6.5bn tax avoidance programme
- £6.4bn income tax increase for the top five per cent of earners
- £5.6bn extension of stamp duty reserve tax
- £3.8bn Efficiency review of corporate tax reliefs
- £3.7bn Scrapping tax giveaways on Capital Gains Tax, Inheritance Tax, bank levy and ending the married persons' tax allowance
The most significant spending pledges:
- £11.2bn to remove university tuition fees and restore maintenance grants
- £6.3bn increased schools funding
- £6.1bn Barnett consequentials (Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland)
- £5.3bn childcare and early years, including more funding for Sure Start
- £5bn on healthcare, including free car parking
- £4bn on social security, including scrapping of bedroom tax
- £4bn to lift the public sector pay cap