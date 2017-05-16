General Election 2017: Lib Dems vow £100-a-week boost to budding entrepreneurs

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to give budding entrepreneurs setting up their own business a £100-a-week allowance to help with living costs if they are in government.

The start-up initiative would run for the first six months of a new business and hand out a total of £2,600, the party said.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, who is launching the party's business programme on Tuesday, said: "While the Conservatives focus on giving tax cuts to giant corporations, our focus is on small businesses seeking to grow.

"And unlike Labour and the Conservatives, we would stay in the single market.