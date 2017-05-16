McDonald's to pull 'offensive' child bereavement-themed advert

McDonald's is withdrawing its new advert following fierce criticism that it exploits child bereavement.

The 'Dad' advert shows a boy talking with his mother about his late father while sitting in one of the fast food chain's restaurants.

It has received criticism from viewers and the bereavement charity Grief Encounter, which said it had received "countless calls" from parents of bereaved children saying it had caused them upset.

A McDonald's spokeswoman said: "We can confirm today that we have taken the decision to withdraw our 'Dad' TV advert.

"The advert will be removed from all media, including TV and cinema, completely and permanently this week.

"It was never our intention to cause any upset.

"We are particularly sorry that the advert may have disappointed those people who are most important to us, our customers.

"Due to the lead-times required by some broadcasters, the last advert will air tomorrow, Wednesday 17 May.

"We will also review our creative process to ensure this situation never occurs again."

McDonald's earlier apologised for "any upset" caused by the ad, which first screened on May 12.