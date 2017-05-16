Owner of American Bulldog that mauled three-year-old Dexter Neal to death handed suspended sentence

Dexter Neal died in hospital after being bitten by an American Bulldog Credit: Essex Police

The owner of an American Bulldog that mauled a three-year-old boy to death has avoided going to jail after being given a one year suspended sentence. Jade Dunne, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday after previously admitting being in charge of the dangerous dog when it fatally mauled Dexter Neal on the afternoon of August 18 last year. Dexter died in hospital after being bitten by Ms Dunne's dog Ruby at her home in Halstead, Essex. Ms Dunne's house at the time backed onto the garden of Dexter's home and her children would often play with the toddler and his sister.

Jade Dunne's dog Ruby mauled toddler Dexter Neal Credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

On the day of the attack Dexter had walked around the families' adjoining fence and through the lean-to where the Dunne's dog was kept when he was pushed to the floor by the animal. Kate Davey, prosecuting, said the dog "bit Dexter's neck more than once" after pushing him to the ground and inflicted "bites to the back of Dexter's head". Stating that Dexter was scared of dogs Ms Davey added: "Dexter did absolutely nothing to provoke the dog. There's no question of teasing or anything else." Ms Dunne who was in the kitchen when the attack happened rushed outside when she heard screams and hit the dog repeatedly with a tea towel but it had "no effect" on the animal. A neighbour who heard the screams managed to grab the dog's collar and haul it away but he was unable to save the three-year-old in time.

The court heard Dexter 'did absolutely nothing to provoke the dog' Credit: Family picture