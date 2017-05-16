Persistent rain forecast in the south tomorrow

Tonight the weather will continue to be very changeable across the south with today's rain band pepping up overnight. The warm and humid conditions will hold on in these areas, especially after the warmest day of the year so far. Whereas further north it'll be drier and cooler in comparison to the night before.

Tomorrow the rain will remain persistent and quite heavy at times, reaching all southern areas by the end of the day. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler in these conditions making for a miserable day under the cloud and rain. Across Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it'll be a much drier day. A few showers are to be expected though, along with some bright spells of sunshine.