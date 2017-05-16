Police believe schoolgirl found dead in car was not killed by crash

Police believe a teenage schoolgirl found dead in a car following a collision between the vehicle and a motorbike did not die in the crash.

Megan Bannister, 16, was discovered on the back seat of a Vauxhall Astra at about 11.45am on Sunday in Enderby, Leicestershire.

Two men, aged 27 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said an initial post-mortem examination was "inconclusive" and more tests were being done to discover Megan's exact cause of death.

"However, her death is not believed to have been the result of a road traffic collision," a spokesperson said.

Megan was described as "beautiful, talented and loving" by her family, who said: "Our hearts have been utterly broken by her death."

The family statement added: "The thought of life without Megan is impossible to imagine, and we cannot adequately express in words the sense of numbness and overwhelming grief we feel at her loss.

"She was bright, clever, and a responsible person who loved her family and her many friends. She had a strong self-will and had set her heart on training to becoming a midwife.

"Knowing how confident and determined she was, we have no doubt she would have realised that dream.

"As a family, we are doing our best to support one another at this harrowing time, and would respectfully ask that we are left alone to grieve in private without intrusion."

The two arrested men remain in custody and are being questioned by detectives.