Police hunt thief who stole car with six-year-old in back seat

Police are hunting a man who stole car with a six-year-old girl in the back seat.

Police say the girl has been found safe and well at around 9pm in the Leyton area.

The girl's father met the unknown man in the Leyton High Road area of east London at around 6.30pm on Tuesday with a view to selling his car.

But the man jumped into the car and drove off with the seller's daughter, Beatrice Felicia, still sitting in the back.

Beatrice is described as Romanian with long black plaited hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a pink flowery top and grey leggings.

The car is a brown VW Passat, registration number NG11 BMZ. It was last seen heading towards the Chadwell Heath area.

The man who took the car is described as Asian, aged in his 30s, with short dark hair and a dark beard.

He was wearing a dark jacket with white fur lining on the hood and green Nike TN trainers.

Detectives from Waltham Forest police are leading the investigation.