- ITV Report
Six-year-old cancer patient jokes Prince William is 'too old to marry' when he visits her in hospital
A six-year-old cancer patient has joked Prince William is "too old for her to marry" as he visited her in hospital.
Daisy Wood was all smiles as William took her blood pressure as he toured the Royal Marsden's Sutton - one of the country's leading cancer hospitals.
The youngster, who is battling leukaemia, was left a little tongue tied after her meeting with the Duke.
But her dad Alistair Wood, joked Daisy, from Kingston upon Thames, had told him: "She did say William was a little old for her to marry."
Mr Wood, 45, added: "It's particularly nice he's come around, it shows he's interested in the Royal Marsden and the patients - it gives a boost to everyone.
"And being a dad with two young children you can see how he relates very well to the children."
Radiotherapy aid Fiona Bragg, 55, who had previously met William at the south London hospital in 2005, recalled how she showed the Duke how to check patients in during that visit.
She said: "We just introduced him as William, he was really relaxed and friendly and spent a lot of time talking to the patients, not many people spotted him - one lady said he was a lookalike."
William, who is the hospital's president, was also shown a £10 million MR Linac scanner, the first of its kind in the country, that combines radiotherapy treatment with traditional imaging and has the potential to allow tumours to be targeted precisely in real time.
The equipment will be trialled at the end of the year but only the MR (magnetic resonance) imaging facility will be used, with the radiotherapy to follow.
After peering into the small slot that a patient lies in as their body is scanned, the Duke joked: "I wouldn't like to lie in there for too much, I'm not sure it's as roomy as they say."