Six-year-old cancer patient jokes Prince William is 'too old to marry' when he visits her in hospital

A six-year-old cancer patient has joked Prince William is "too old for her to marry" as he visited her in hospital.

Daisy Wood was all smiles as William took her blood pressure as he toured the Royal Marsden's Sutton - one of the country's leading cancer hospitals.

The youngster, who is battling leukaemia, was left a little tongue tied after her meeting with the Duke.

But her dad Alistair Wood, joked Daisy, from Kingston upon Thames, had told him: "She did say William was a little old for her to marry."

Mr Wood, 45, added: "It's particularly nice he's come around, it shows he's interested in the Royal Marsden and the patients - it gives a boost to everyone.

"And being a dad with two young children you can see how he relates very well to the children."