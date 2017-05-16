Thousands turn out to support hardline candidate in Iranian election

It was a rally attended by thousands upon thousands of supporters. I'd say the final numbers were in the tens of thousands. What was incredibly striking was the diversity of those at the rally supporting such a controversial candidate. Don't forget this is Tehran, a bastion of Iran's reformist movement which voted so overwhelmingly for candidates allied to President Rouhani in parliamentary elections only last year.

Many Iranians say they feel they have not seen the economic benefit of the nuclear deal with the West Credit: ITV News

Yet I spoke to university students, young professional women and many middle class Iranians. It was also clear that a large number of supporters had been bussed in from outlying provincial towns and rural areas - but most here were middle class Tehran residents. Why then would they be such ardent supporters of hardline candidate, Ebrahim Raisi? This is a man who as a judge was part of a Sharia tribunal in 1988 which passed the death sentence on hundreds of dissidents, who had no political career up until now.

The packed rally in Tehran Credit: ITV News