Trump 'asked former FBI Director Comey to shut down investigation into ousted national security adviser Flynn'
US President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn, it has been claimed.
According to The New York Times, Mr Trump made the request during a meeting in the White House in February.
The newspaper cited a memo Mr Comey wrote shortly after the conversation.
It said the president told Mr Comey: "I hope you can let this go."
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore said "Round One of Comey v Trump is tonight underway".
The White House has denied the report.
Mr Flynn, a retired general who advised Donald's Trump's election campaign, resigned a day before the 14 February meeting, after it emerged he concealed the nature of his contact with Russia's US ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, ahead of Mr Trump's inauguration.
Mr Comey, who had been in charge of the investigation into the US President's campaign alleged links to Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, was sacked by Mr Trump last week.
The latest revelations come just 24 hours after another US newspaper, the Washington Post, claimed that Mr Trump had shared highly classified information with Russia about Islamic State militants during a meeting at the White House.