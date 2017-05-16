Trump 'asked former FBI Director Comey to shut down investigation into ousted national security adviser Flynn'

US President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn, it has been claimed.

According to The New York Times, Mr Trump made the request during a meeting in the White House in February.

The newspaper cited a memo Mr Comey wrote shortly after the conversation.

It said the president told Mr Comey: "I hope you can let this go."

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore said "Round One of Comey v Trump is tonight underway".