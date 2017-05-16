Two men arrested in connection with Northern Ireland PC Ronan Kerr's murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman in Northern Ireland more than six years ago.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that the men, aged 27 and 40, were being held in connection with Constable Ronan Kerr's death.

A police spokesperson said: "A 27-year old man was arrested in Omagh and a 40-year old man was produced into police custody from prison.

"They have both been taken to Musgrave's Serious Crime Suite where they are currently being questioned by police."