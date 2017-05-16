- ITV Report
Two men arrested in connection with Northern Ireland PC Ronan Kerr's murder
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman in Northern Ireland more than six years ago.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that the men, aged 27 and 40, were being held in connection with Constable Ronan Kerr's death.
A police spokesperson said: "A 27-year old man was arrested in Omagh and a 40-year old man was produced into police custody from prison.
"They have both been taken to Musgrave's Serious Crime Suite where they are currently being questioned by police."
Pc Kerr, 25, was killed by a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on April 2, 2011.
The bomb was attached under PC Kerr's car and it exploded as he prepared to drive to work in an attack that at the time was widely blamed on dissident republicans calling themselves the New IRA who were opposed to the peace process.
After his death the Catholic new recruit, who had joined the police just over a year before in May 2010, was dubbed a "modern-day hero" by then PSNI chief constable Matt Baggott.