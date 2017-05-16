- ITV Report
United Nations condemns North Korea missile test
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and vowed to impose new sanctions in response to its "flagrant and provocative defiance" of council demands to halt all nuclear-related tests.
The secretive state tested a new longer-range ballistic missile on Sunday, which it later claimed can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
In a statement issued late on Monday evening, the UN's most powerful body expressed "utmost concern" at North Korea's "highly destabilising behaviour".
It also said that North Korea is "greatly increasing tension in the region and beyond" and that the country should immediately show "sincere commitment to denuclearisation through concrete action."
The Security Council has approved six increasingly tougher sanctions resolutions following its nuclear and missile tests.
Council diplomats say the US and China, the North's closest ally, have been working on a new sanctions resolution.
The latest test came just days after South Korea's new liberal leader Moon Jae-in, who has expressed a desire to reach out to North Korea, took office.
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un was said to have witnessed the test and "hugged officials in the field of rocket research, saying that they worked hard to achieve a great thing," according to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Japanese officials say the missile flew for about 30 minutes, traveling about 800 kilometers (500 miles) and reaching an altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles).
Tokyo said the flight pattern could indicate a new type of missile.