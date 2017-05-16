United Nations condemns North Korea missile test

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and vowed to impose new sanctions in response to its "flagrant and provocative defiance" of council demands to halt all nuclear-related tests.

The secretive state tested a new longer-range ballistic missile on Sunday, which it later claimed can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

In a statement issued late on Monday evening, the UN's most powerful body expressed "utmost concern" at North Korea's "highly destabilising behaviour".

It also said that North Korea is "greatly increasing tension in the region and beyond" and that the country should immediately show "sincere commitment to denuclearisation through concrete action."

The Security Council has approved six increasingly tougher sanctions resolutions following its nuclear and missile tests.