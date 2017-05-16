Weak pound and rising prices split opinion in Hastings

There has been a fishing fleet in Hastings for more than one thousand years.

Paul Joy is in good spirits as his boat is winched ashore. This morning's catch has been good, he's landing four crates of cuttle-fish

Paul is passionate about sustainable fishing and passionately opposed to the EU's fishing quotas. Last June he voted to leave the EU, as did Hastings.

The squeeze on living standards that Britain is now experiencing is, in large part, due the slide in the pound following the referendum but Paul has no regrets.

"The weak pound is good for my business, eighty percent of my fish is exported to France and Spain" he told ITV News.