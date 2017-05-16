What do Northwich voters want from the General Election?

ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them. In this edition, we travelled to key marginal seat Weaver Vale, in the northern part of Cheshire West and Chester.

Once a Labour safe seat, it was narrowly won by the Conservatives in 2010 and 2015. If Labour are to make an impact in this election, their policies have to impress people in places like this - where a very slight swing would win them the seat. Speaking in the town of Northwich, two constituents told ITV News they were in favour of raising tax for high earners. One said: "I agree with that entirely. And I'm not badly off but I would pay more as well."

Northwich town centre, in Cheshire West and Chester Credit: ITV News