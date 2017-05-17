- ITV Report
Campaign Live: Wednesday 17th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Lib Dem leader Tim Farron speaks to campaigners in London
- Chancellor Philip Hammond campaigns in London
- Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell campaigns in Lincoln
- Liberal Democrats launch their manifesto
